Another match ticked off for Sheffield United as they saw off Harrogate Town wth ease at the Exercise Stadium.
Andre Brooks opened the scoring early in the first half but the Blades were legged back by Town, with Jack Muldoon taking advantage of some slack defending and goalkeeping.
Callum O’Hare added the second and after the break Owen Hampson added to the scoring for the second match in a row. Ollie Arblaster made it fou in the dying minutes but he might have to fight with Louie Marsh for that one, whose toe it deflected off on the way in.
Here’s how we rated all the Blades players
1. Sheffield United players warm up ahead of their match against Harrogate Town. Picture: Chris Holt
Sheffield United players warm up ahead of their match against Harrogate Town. Picture: Chris Holt | National World
2. Ivo Grbic - 5
Didn't cover himself in glory for Harrogate's equaliser but did make a decent stop early in the second half. If he isn't sold by the time the window closes, he has an awful lot of people to win over as the fans certainly still aren't sold on him | Getty Images
3. Jamie Shackleton - 7
Solid in defence, linked up well with Brooks down the right hand side and generally looked quite comfortable in what was perhaps another audition for a regular right back role after the departure of Jayden Bogle. | Sportimage
4. Sai Sachdev - 6
Caught out for Harrogate's equalising goal but aside from that was fairly solid at the back alongside Robinson, though without a great deal to do. Physically matched-up to the Harrogate forward line, which I'm sure is what Chris Wilder will have wanted to see most | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.