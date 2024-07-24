Every Sheffield United player rated after pre-season friendly win over Harrogate Town

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 21:05 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 08:57 BST

Sheffield United came through their latest pre-season friendly with a 4-1 win over Harrogate Town

Another match ticked off for Sheffield United as they saw off Harrogate Town wth ease at the Exercise Stadium.

Andre Brooks opened the scoring early in the first half but the Blades were legged back by Town, with Jack Muldoon taking advantage of some slack defending and goalkeeping.

Callum O’Hare added the second and after the break Owen Hampson added to the scoring for the second match in a row. Ollie Arblaster made it fou in the dying minutes but he might have to fight with Louie Marsh for that one, whose toe it deflected off on the way in.

Here’s how we rated all the Blades players

Sheffield United players warm up ahead of their match against Harrogate Town. Picture: Chris Holt

Didn't cover himself in glory for Harrogate's equaliser but did make a decent stop early in the second half. If he isn't sold by the time the window closes, he has an awful lot of people to win over as the fans certainly still aren't sold on him

2. Ivo Grbic - 5

Didn't cover himself in glory for Harrogate's equaliser but did make a decent stop early in the second half. If he isn't sold by the time the window closes, he has an awful lot of people to win over as the fans certainly still aren't sold on him

Solid in defence, linked up well with Brooks down the right hand side and generally looked quite comfortable in what was perhaps another audition for a regular right back role after the departure of Jayden Bogle.

3. Jamie Shackleton - 7

Solid in defence, linked up well with Brooks down the right hand side and generally looked quite comfortable in what was perhaps another audition for a regular right back role after the departure of Jayden Bogle.

Caught out for Harrogate's equalising goal but aside from that was fairly solid at the back alongside Robinson, though without a great deal to do. Physically matched-up to the Harrogate forward line, which I'm sure is what Chris Wilder will have wanted to see most

4. Sai Sachdev - 6

Caught out for Harrogate's equalising goal but aside from that was fairly solid at the back alongside Robinson, though without a great deal to do. Physically matched-up to the Harrogate forward line, which I'm sure is what Chris Wilder will have wanted to see most

