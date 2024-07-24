Andre Brooks opened the scoring early in the first half but the Blades were legged back by Town, with Jack Muldoon taking advantage of some slack defending and goalkeeping.

Callum O’Hare added the second and after the break Owen Hampson added to the scoring for the second match in a row. Ollie Arblaster made it fou in the dying minutes but he might have to fight with Louie Marsh for that one, whose toe it deflected off on the way in.