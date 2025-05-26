Chris Wilder makes Kieffer Moore point after Sheffield United “negativity” following Sunderland play-off final

Chris Wilder insists that Kieffer Moore’s contribution to Sheffield United’s promotion attempt this season should not be defined by his costly mistake in the play-off final on Saturday as the Blades lost to Sunderland at Wembley. The Blades were on course for an instant return to the top-flight thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s opener.

But two Sunderland goals in the last 20 minutes - including Tommy Watson’s 95th-minute winner - saw them return to the top-flight at United’s expense. In the aftermath much of the focus from Unitedites was on Moore’s contribution to Watson’s winner, as the Welsh international surrendered possession with a loose pass into space.

From there Watson took advantage before driving forward unopposed - with United a man light as Anel Ahmedhodzic received medical treatment off the pitch - and curling an effort into the bottom corner of Michael Cooper’s goal to send his side to the Premier League.

Earlier Moore had almost put the Blades ahead inside the opening two minutes, as his header was saved excellently by Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson down to his left. But his late lapse ensured his contribution will now be remembered for the wrong reasons, even if none of his teammates bailed him out by closing down Watson in time.

Speaking on Talksport with the feeling of defeat still raw, boss Wilder said of Moore: "His performance and his contribution this season shouldn't be defined by that. None of us should be defined by that. We got 92 points and that gets you up most seasons.

"I've always said that the highs are a lot higher and the lows are a lot lower [as a United fan]. It stung yesterday but I've got a beautiful family supporting me, I've got magic pals. I've got really good people around me and I'm at a fabulous football club. I know there'll be a little bit of negativity, I get that and I think social media amps that up, a thousand per cent.”

Moore, along with several of his United teammates, declined invitations to speak to the waiting media in the mixed zone at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, and the focus instead will slowly turn towards what happens next as the Blades look to bounce back.

Boss Wilder has already warned his players that their careers could be defined by their response to this setback, while defeat under the arch may have wider repercussions in terms of the future of some of United’s key men.

Star man Gus Hamer, now a two-time loser in play-off finals at Wembley, will have suitors again in the summer after a failed approach by Leeds United last year, while Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza are amongst the United men facing uncertain futures at Bramall Lane after Championship status was confirmed for another season.

Asked specifically about the impact that the result could have on United’s hopes of keeping their best players at Bramall Lane - with Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows two more players to have enhanced their reputations this season after joining last summer - Wilder replied: “How everything pans out, everything will take care of itself.

“But as you can imagine, I've not thought about futures - personally, or from a player point of view - being an hour and a half after an incredibly low point of everybody's careers, really. The players will be incredibly hurting, the supporters will be, the coaching staff will be. But it is what it is, and we're going to have to deal with it.”