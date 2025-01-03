Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder makes Ben Brereton Diaz point as Sheffield United "history" bolsters Bramall Lane transfer link

Ben Brereton Diaz’s “history” with Sheffield United, coupled with his struggles at Southampton, made Bramall Lane transfer speculation somewhat inevitable in this January window - but there is more to it than just a lazy link based on last season’s successful spell in South Yorkshire. The 25-year-old is one of United’s top targets this month as they look to bolster their options for the second part of the season.

Six goals in 14 games last term, in a struggling side that eventually dropped back into the Championship somewhat inevitably, earned the Chilean international a move to the Saints in the summer from Villarreal but he has struggled to replicate his United form on the south coast and has not even been featuring in their matchday squad of late.

Saints boss Ivan Juric is keen to trim his squad and is understood to be prepared to sanction Brereton Diaz’s departure, with United just one of a number of Championship clubs interested in his services. The striker, who can also play wide left, ticks a lot of the boxes that boss Chris Wilder is looking for this window, in terms of availability, experience, mentality and age - as well as the most vital one, of ability.

United are also interested in Aston Villa hotshot Louie Barry, who can also play wide and up front and scored 15 goals this season on loan at Stockport County before being recalled by Villa. But Brereton Diaz is their first choice in that position, with reinforcements also needed in central midfield and then, as a lesser priority, in the middle of defence after Harry Souttar’s season was cut short by a snapped Achilles injury that required surgery this week.

Asked about transfer links ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Watford, Blades boss Wilder said: “Without getting drawn into it, I get that. Ben's had history with us, of course he has. I live in the city and I get asked: ‘Are we signing certain players?’ The age is important, the quality's important. When players aren’t playing in their first team they automatically get linked, of course.

“I know how much he enjoyed it and for me had a decent loan in tough situation and a tough environment. Naturally players with those connections will get linked. Age is important, mentality is important and obviously, quality is important. We want to bring in good players, and I’m very, very confident we'll do that.”