Ben Brereton Diaz could make his Sheffield United debut from the bench after being named amongst the substitutes for today's FA Cup tie at Gillingham. The striker signed for the Blades on Friday and received international clearance in time to be named in the matchday squad.

As promised, Chris Wilder has named a strong side against the League Two side as United look to book their place in the next round. Wes Foderingham, Cameron Archer and James McAtee are amongst the first team regulars to start, while Rhys Norrington-Davies is also named in the starting XI for the first time since he suffered his serious hamstring injury at Coventry in late 2022.