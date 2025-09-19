Chris Wilder’s biggest demand of Sheffield United’s players ahead of Charlton Athletic homecoming

Chris Wilder will demand bravery from his Sheffield United players as they look to turn around their ailing season in his homecoming clash with Charlton Athletic tomorrow. The Blades go into the game on the back of six straight defeats this term but boosted by the return of their popular manager.

Wilder took charge of the Blades for the third time this week after the sacking of Ruben Selles, reporting an upturn in mood in training. That has been reflected in the fanbase, too, with a close-to-capacity crowd expected for the clash with Nathan Jones’ side.

Charlton will travel north looking to spoil Wilder’s return but there is hope from the home side that their season could turn with a positive result, which will lift some of the tension that had enveloped Bramall Lane during the disastrous reign of Wilder’s successor and predecessor.

To do so, though, United will have to display attitude as well as ability, with too many key players withdrawing into themselves as results went against them this term. At a time when the temptation is to play safe, United have to go the other way.

“We have to be brave and courageous,” Wilder said. “That's one of the biggest things. And it's one of the biggest things I always identify. If somebody goes missing and finds that skinny angle where they look like they want to get on the ball but they can’t, I won’t accept that.

“To me, there's no hiding place out there. There are 30,000 of our supporters that want players to be brave. This is the reason you're a professional footballer and if you want to play at the top end of the game, in the Championship and pushing forward, then you've got to have the nuts to do it.

“A lot of aspects of the game are involved, from a physical point of view, but the mentality is key, when it's on top a little bit and you've got to show up. If you lose one then you're down to 10 men. It's like having a man sent off.

“If you lose two that don't want to step in, you're down to nine. The only thing that I will say is that if I do see that, they'll be coming off after about five minutes. But it's something I've not even thought about because I don't see that at all.

“And if they keep going and keep going and keep going, supporters accept that. They understand that. It's when they go hiding and go on the missing list, that’s something that supporters and most importantly, myself, can't accept.

“I know there have been periods here where players have gone under and found those angles and been scared to accept the responsibility of being a top professional footballer. But for all my time here they've never really showed those actions.”