Chris Wilder hails Gus Hamer impact as key man helps Sheffield United return to top

Gus Hamer underlined his importance to the Sheffield United promotion cause once again at the weekend as the Blades edged past Plymouth Argyle to go clear of Leeds United at the top of the table. The former Coventry City man was United’s best player even without his magic moment, a superb half-volley that put United ahead in the first half.

They failed to build on that, however, until two minutes from time when Kieffer Moore’s spot-kick doubled the Blades’ lead and eased a few concerns inside Bramall Lane. On a lethargic day for many United players, as many of them played their third game in the space of six days, Hamer’s display was one of real energy, only cementing how wise United were in the summer to reject the transfer advances of Leeds.

The lack of a creative No.10 just up the M1 has been no secret but United have no such concerns, with Hamer’s 10 goal contributions (five goals and five assists) in 21 games highlighting his impact this season. He began the season on fire in front of goal, scoring four times in his first six games, but Saturday’s goal was his first in 14 - signalling what could be a timely return to form in front of goal for the forward as the busy festive schedule continues to bite.

“I thought he was magnificent today for us,” said Wilder. “With the energy he gave us. It's a great lesson for us, for the younger players who are playing three times in six days for the first time at the top end of the Championship. Gilchrist, Burrows, Peck, Jes [Rak-Sakyi]. They've been playing once every two weeks for the 21s at their Premier League clubs so this is big for them.

“No excuses, we weren't great but I thought Gus Hamer's performance was top drawer, his finish was brilliant. He risks at times and he's a little bit frustrating for everybody but I'll get him to risk like he does because of what he can do. Energy wise, performance-wise, with the ball, out of possession, pressing, he was all over the place today. He was outstanding for us.”