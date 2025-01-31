Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder facing potential Sheffield United transfer dilemma as bid made amid Jimmy Dunne interest

Chris Wilder could face a potential transfer dilemma as Sheffield United step up their pursuit of centre-half reinforcements ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. A defender is seen as the final part of Wilder’s January puzzle after Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury saw him return to parent club Leicester City.

United had compiled a list of targets for this window, with the names of Luke Woolfenden and Harry Darling, as we revealed, featuring on it. But the frontrunner emerged as QPR defender Jimmy Dunne, who is out of contract in the summer and is yet to pen fresh terms at Loftus Road.

Dunne has been playing right-back for Marti Cifuentes’ side in recent weeks but is primarily a centre-back and would compete with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson in that area should he arrive at Bramall Lane before 11pm on Monday evening. Wilder confirmed this morning that United have submitted a bid for a centre-half, with Dunne understood to be United’s top target.

But he is not their only one and Harry Clarke’s arrival this week from Ipswich Town takes United up to five loans. Although they can theoretically have as many in their squad as they like, only five are allowed to be named in any one matchday squad and so if United are forced to move on to alternative targets, it would create a headache for Wilder if he had to dip into the loan market again.

“I don't really want to make that decision [of which loanee to leave out of his matchday squad] because of the personality and chemistry of the group,” Wilder admitted. “But if needs must ... because we do need. But there are other players on that list and we're working tirelessly and will do that until the end of the window.

“There'll be a couple coming available over the weekend, without a shadow of a doubt, because that's always the case. As we've seen previously here, and in the window. We're ready to do business and if it's not a permanent and it doesn't fit, or it's too expensive or the wages are too high or the selling club's fee is too high and not reasonable for us and our valuation, then we'll walk away and we'll go again.

“But losing Souttar was a huge blow to us and we certainly need someone in that position to fill that gap.”