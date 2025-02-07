Chris Wilder drops Rob Holding transfer hint as Sheffield United new-boy primed for first Bramall Lane experience v Portsmouth

Sheffield United could make a play to sign Rob Holding on a permanent basis in the summer, manager Chris Wilder has suggested, if the Crystal Palace’s loanee’s temporary stay at Bramall Lane proves to be successful. Holding’s Selhurst Park exile ended earlier this week when he signed for the Blades until the end of the current season.

For Holding it is a chance of a fresh start after his torrid time in South London, which saw him fall out of favour with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner and train with the U21 side. The 29-year-old has only made one competitive appearance for Palace after signing from Arsenal and his only football this season has come as an overage player in the U21s, in the Football League Trophy.

But he has arrived in decent physical condition and will be part of a United matchday squad for the first time tomorrow when the Blades welcome Portsmouth to Bramall Lane, even if his presence is unlikely to break up the central defensive partnership of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson for the time being.

Holding is United’s sixth temporary signing of the season, following Ben Brereton Diaz, Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke through the entrance door in the most recent transfer window with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also at Bramall Lane on loan from Palace.

“It’s a straight loan until the end of the season,” Wilder said, “but he’s certainly someone we'd be interested in if the loan goes well, as we talked about with all the players we've brought in. Ben and Hamza and Harry, who's not been in the frame and wants to play first-team football. I’m delighted with all the boys, there's that medium to longer term view with players we bring in.

"Rob straight away, from a personality point of view, has fitted into the group. He's not from a million miles away, he’s a Stalybridge boy, so he’s had a northern upbringing and roots and an outstanding career. As sometimes happens, he’s had a situation at Palace where he was not involved, so we have taken advantage of that. Everybody has been impressed with Rob and his early days at Sheffield United.

"You don't get signed by a club like Arsenal if you haven't got anything about you. You don't stay for that length of time as well. There's a change in manager from Arsene [Wenger] to Unai [Emery] to Mikel [Arteta]. So for him to last the course under three impressive managers, at one of the biggest clubs in the country, he's had to do things right from day-to-day. And any time he's been selected, there's a reason why he's been selected.”

Holding’s arrival does mean that Wilder will have to leave at least one of his loan signings out of every matchday XI, with EFL rules only permitting five to be named on any particular teamsheet. But that will not be Holding, with the Blades chief confirming that the defender is up to speed and ready to play if needed.

"He's fine,” Wilder added. “He'll be involved in the group on Saturday. He's ultra-professional, we have spoken to the conditioners at Palace, the doctor and the people who played with him. He's played three or four U21 games and not missed a day of training so he's at a level that we are happy with. And he will only improve.”