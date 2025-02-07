Rare advantage for Sheffield United ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game over issue Chris Wilder has highlighted

Chris Wilder has welcomed news that Sheffield United have been on the right end of a fixture change for once after being handed a day extra to prepare for next month’s Steel City derby against their rivals Wednesday. The Blades chief has highlighted how the schedule has affected the Blades routinely this season, with United suffering the most out of the Championship’s top four sides.

They aren’t the only ones to be affected - with rivals Leeds United’s long trip to Portsmouth switched to a 12pm kick-off on a Sunday, causing mass fury amongst their supporters - but it has hit them hardest with their squad numbers and availability issues already well documented. But they will have an extra day on the Owls to prepare for the derby at Hillsborough after their game at home to Bristol City that week was moved back to Tuesday night, from Wednesday.

Wednesday, in contrast, are at Norwich on the Wednesday evening and will then face a long journey back from Norfolk before beginning their preparations to host United. Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Portsmouth, boss Wilder admitted: “We are always looking for those little bits that might help.

"But ultimately, that is way down the line. I have talked about the players attacking every game with everything we have got, with no short-cuts and everything has got to be put into the game against Portsmouth.

"It’s the same three points at it is against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night and Leeds on the following Monday or whether it is Sheffield Wednesday as well. We have to be 100 per cent committed and total focused to getting that result on Saturday. But we did talk about how tough it has been and the disadvantage that we have (been) given, which is there to be seen.”