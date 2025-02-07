John Fleck latest as Chris Wilder sends message to Sheffield United promotion hero after pre-match collapse

Chris Wilder has sent his best wishes to Sheffield United promotion hero John Fleck after the Scottish international was taken to hospital ahead of Chesterfield’s 5-2 victory over neighbours Doncaster Rovers last night. Fleck collapsed during the warm-up ahead of the game and was stretchered off the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Danny Webb, the Spireites assistant manager, said that Fleck was “speaking and with a smile on his face” after the incident, which caused the game to be delayed and caused obvious concern for teammates and supporters - both of a Spireites persuasion and at Bramall Lane, where he remains a popular figure after his three-promotion spell with the Blades.

“There was a period with John on the floor in the warm-up and football goes out of your mind,” Webb said. “Our dressing room was a very quiet place before kick-off. Us as staff tried to lift the boys and let them know that John seemed to be okay when he left. They were flat because he is a team-mate and they care about him. They went out there and got the three points for John.”

It was another difficult moment for the United family, in a week that saw Blades fan Harvey Willgoose, 15, pass away after an alleged stabbing at All Saints School. “It’s been a real difficult week,” said boss Wilder ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Portsmouth. “We talked about what happened with Harvey and then John.

“Texts were coming over last night, I spoke to our doctor who was in touch with the Chesterfield doctor, and his agent and his family. He’s okay, thankfully. And he’s back home and recovering. It was a shock when it happened but it was pretty low key and we’re all delighted that John’s on his way to making a full recovery.”