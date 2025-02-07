Sheffield United bonus hope over wildcard transfer pair amid ongoing tests, work permit process

Sheffield United are not looking for an instant impact from Jefferson Cacares and Christian Nwachukwu after the wildcard pair signed for the Blades earlier this week - but boss Chris Wilder has not ruled it out either. The duo were somewhat surprise additions to the Blades squad on deadline day, signing from FBC Melgar and Botev Plovdiv respectively.

The young wingers were the first signings of a new AI-led era implemented by the club’s new owners, with one eye very much on the future. The Blades have always used data to aid their transfer search, going back to Paul Mitchell’s time in charge of the recruitment process, but signing unknown players without extensive in-person scouting is another step.

Cacares has arrived in South Yorkshire but Nwachukwu has not yet done so while his application for a work permit is processed. The process has been tightened under post-Brexit regulations but there are exceptions available if certain criteria are met and a player has sufficient potential to qualify.

“Jefferson has been undergoing tests, he's been in this week,” Wilder said this morning ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Portsmouth. “It's going to be one of those situations where we have to get him up to speed. Christian's not been in the building yet, there's been a certain process with a work permit and getting him over.

“We've talked enough about it, it's a longer-term view as Steve Bettis said in his interview and it's going to be an interesting development in seeing how these boys go. It's a tough ask for anyone to come into the country and hit the ground running but if we get some sort of involvement between now and the end of the season, then it's a bonus for them and for me.”