Sheffield United continued their excellent start to the season with a near-perfect away-day.

Former Sheffield United man Chris Basham has praised Friday evening’s game-plan at Hull City with defensive strength and swift counter-attacks the order of the day.

United extended their unbeaten start to the season with an excellent 2-0 win at their Yorkshire rivals, with Gustavo Hamer and substitute Sam McCallum on target either side of half-time. Chris Wilder’s side absorbed possession and pressure from the Tigers but proved devastating on the counter-attack, with both goals coming directly from Hull corners.

A perfect away-day saw United strive to keep a third clean sheet of the season already, reducing the home side to very few chances and ensuring there was no late momentum. It was a defensive performance Basham himself would have been proud of and the recently-retired Blade was quick to praise that aspect of the evening.

“It was great to see,” Basham told Sky Sports of his former side’s stability at the back. “Obviously Kieffer Moore showed his great strength to create the second goal but the discipline and defending was great. Hull weren’t bad but Sheffield United defended really well and every time they got a chance to break - they must have been working on that in training all week - it came off really well for the gaffer.”

United were a long way from their free-flowing best but correct decisions on the counter allowed them to take advantage of an over-committed Hull on two occasions. Hamer’s excellent first-half finish came after Callum O’Hare drove forward before timing his pass to perfection, while McCallum’s effort rounded off a swift counter involving Moore and Andre Brooks.

Hull came closest when Marvin Mehlem’s thumping header cracked the bar but barring that, enjoyed little success and just two shots on target - one of which was a whipped cross that nearly caught out Michael Cooper - is evidence of a strong defensive display from United.

“There are different ways to win football matches,” Wilder said of the victory. “It wasn't the most free-flowing performance, we've played better but we're a young team that's learning and that'll be a great experience for them.”

Victory pulled United into second at this early point of the season, albeit having played a game more than those around them who will catch up over the weekend, but more important is the extension of an unbeaten league run to five games. Wilder’s side host newly-promoted Derby County at Bramall Lane next weekend in a bid to continue that run further.