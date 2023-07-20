Chris Basham keen to fill Sheffield United void left by Billy Sharp departure

Chris Basham is keen to ensure he and his fellow experienced Sheffield United players fill the void left by Billy Sharp’s summer departure, ahead of the Blades’ return to the Premier League.

Basham is now in his 10th season at Bramall Lane and turns 35 today. He captained the Blades’ first-half side in their friendly against Estoril in Portugal last night and will have a vital role to play as United return to the top flight after two years in the Championship - both on and off the pitch.

With boyhood Blade Sharp joining Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell in leaving the Lane this summer, there is a real void of experience and dressing room leadership behind the scenes - with Basham and other senior professionals, including the likes of John Egan and Ollie Norwood, keen to maintain the high standards that have driven the club’s success in recent seasons.

“I found it hard to adjust at the start without Billy being here because he was the club captain as well,” Basham said during United’s pre-season camp at the City of Football in Lisbon. “He brought a lot of things for the club away from the field but it's something we'll adjust to as the season goes on.

“We'll miss his goals massively and him about the place. It's hard at first but it's something I'll have to try and step up to. Me and the other senior boys are looking forward to doing that and nurturing the young lads.

“We can tell them but with the fans at Bramall Lane, they'll know exactly what to expect; give it your best shot, give it everything you've got and if the results come, the fans will come with us as well.”

In his 10 years at Bramall Lane Basham has seen all manner of change, helping the Blades rise from League One and reach the Premier League inside three seasons before suffering the highs and lows of an unlikely tilt at Europe, a painful relegation, a play-off defeat and then another promotion.

United are going in a different direction this summer by signing young and exciting talent - also unproven in English football - and Basham added: “It's nice to see lads coming through the door; exciting players with real quality who have proved themselves to get the move to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

“I'm looking forward to seeing them expressing themselves. It's the Premier League, we're really excited about the season ahead. We've not set any targets yet but the only one at the minute is to make sure this club progresses and flows in the Premier League.”

