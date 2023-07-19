Sheffield United are understood to have turned their attentions to a defender linked with Manchester City as they look to continue assembling a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Following the captures of Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore, who yesterday signed a four-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Swedish champions Hacken, United have turned their attentions towards signing a left centre-back following the summer departures of Jack O’Connell and Ciaran Clark.

Sources with knowledge of United’s transfer activity have claimed that the Blades considered an approach for Attila Szalai, a Hungarian defender currently plying his trade with Fenerbache, a club United have ties with through their former board member Selahattin Baki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Szalai is reported to be close to signing for German side Union Berlin, who will play in the Champions League next season, with Abdoulaye Ndiaye another player featuring on United’ wishlist. The 21-year-old, from Senegal, has impressed on loan with Ligue 2 side Bastia, with clubs - reportedly including the English Premier League champions - reportedly hoping to exploit Lyon’s financial issues with a swoop.

The expectation is that Ndiaye would join City’s network of clubs, rather than go straight to the Etihad, whereas United would likely offer him quicker exposure to first team football - in the Premier League - should they bring him to Bramall Lane.