News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Sheffield United turn attention to Man City-linked defender in transfer search

Sheffield United are understood to have turned their attentions to a defender linked with Manchester City as they look to continue assembling a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

Following the captures of Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore, who yesterday signed a four-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Swedish champions Hacken, United have turned their attentions towards signing a left centre-back following the summer departures of Jack O’Connell and Ciaran Clark.

Sources with knowledge of United’s transfer activity have claimed that the Blades considered an approach for Attila Szalai, a Hungarian defender currently plying his trade with Fenerbache, a club United have ties with through their former board member Selahattin Baki.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Szalai is reported to be close to signing for German side Union Berlin, who will play in the Champions League next season, with Abdoulaye Ndiaye another player featuring on United’ wishlist. The 21-year-old, from Senegal, has impressed on loan with Ligue 2 side Bastia, with clubs - reportedly including the English Premier League champions - reportedly hoping to exploit Lyon’s financial issues with a swoop.

Most Popular

The expectation is that Ndiaye would join City’s network of clubs, rather than go straight to the Etihad, whereas United would likely offer him quicker exposure to first team football - in the Premier League - should they bring him to Bramall Lane.

The Star’s coverage of Sheffield United’s pre-season trip to Portugal is in association with Vertical Editions, a Sheffield-based company producing fine sporting books. Check out their range of Blades titles, including the new book Legends at the Lane, at www.verticaleditions.com

Related topics:DefenderMan City