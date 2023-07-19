News you can trust since 1887
Anis Slimane shines and Iliman Ndiaye class in Sheffield United ratings v Estoril: gallery

Sheffield United’s second pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign ended in stalemate tonight as they drew 0-0 at Estoril.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 21:22 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 21:22 BST

United hit the woodwork three times, through John Egan, debutant Anis Slimane and striker Will Osula, as Paul Heckingbottom again fielded different sides in both halves, with Slimane and Iliman Ndiaye catching the eye in particular.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the night...

Made a comfortable early save from Cassiano’s grasscutter of a shot and that, apart from a few comfortable claims, was about the extent of his evening’s work

1. Adam Davies 5

Wasted a good opening from a well-worked set-piece down the right early on with a poor cross. Always available as an option for United’s midfielders to find with a good diagonal ball but was quickly closed down before he could do much with it

2. Sai Sachdev 5

Captaining the side in the first half and led by example, solid in the tackle and looking to stretch his legs when the opportunity arose.

3. Chris Basham 6

The trialist lined up in the middle of United’s back three and was very tidy on the ball, spreading passes with a left foot of obvious quality. Didn’t have much defensive work in terms of tackles but what he had to do, he did it well enough. Promising signs so far

4. Chris Francis 6

