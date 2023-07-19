Anis Slimane shines and Iliman Ndiaye class in Sheffield United ratings v Estoril: gallery
Sheffield United’s second pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign ended in stalemate tonight as they drew 0-0 at Estoril.
United hit the woodwork three times, through John Egan, debutant Anis Slimane and striker Will Osula, as Paul Heckingbottom again fielded different sides in both halves, with Slimane and Iliman Ndiaye catching the eye in particular.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on the night...
The Star’s coverage of Sheffield United’s pre-season trip to Portugal is in association with Vertical Editions, a Sheffield-based company producing fine sporting books. Check out their range of Blades titles, including the new book Legends at the Lane, at www.verticaleditions.com