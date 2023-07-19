Benie Traore’s Iliman Ndiaye admission after Sheffield United ‘dream’ move

The 20-year-old was yesterday confirmed as a Blades player after signing a four-year deal from Swedish side Hacken.
He caught the eye of United - as well as Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers - with 14 goals in 16 games for Hacken so far this season, and joined up with United at their pre-season camp in Portugal last night before the deal was officially confirmed.
Despite speculation linking Ndiaye with a move away, Traore’s comments highlight the growing confidence that the Senegal star will still be at Bramall Lane come the start of the new season on August 12.
I think it’s going to be great [playing with Ndiaye],” Traore said in his first interview with the Blades’ SUTV Live channel.
“I know the stadium and the fans, and I have been watching some of the games from last season, Iliman Ndiaye and everything. It was great to watch.
“I can’t wait to play in the Premier League, because I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league, everyone is watching the Premier League.
“I am very happy to be here, to be a part of this team. I have been waiting for this time for a while.”
