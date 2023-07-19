News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Benie Traore’s Iliman Ndiaye admission after Sheffield United ‘dream’ move

Benie Traore is excited by the prospect of playing alongside Iliman Ndiaye in the Premier League last season after his move to Sheffield United was officially confirmed.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

The 20-year-old was yesterday confirmed as a Blades player after signing a four-year deal from Swedish side Hacken.

He caught the eye of United - as well as Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers - with 14 goals in 16 games for Hacken so far this season, and joined up with United at their pre-season camp in Portugal last night before the deal was officially confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite speculation linking Ndiaye with a move away, Traore’s comments highlight the growing confidence that the Senegal star will still be at Bramall Lane come the start of the new season on August 12.

Most Popular

I think it’s going to be great [playing with Ndiaye],” Traore said in his first interview with the Blades’ SUTV Live channel.

“I know the stadium and the fans, and I have been watching some of the games from last season, Iliman Ndiaye and everything. It was great to watch.

“I can’t wait to play in the Premier League, because I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league, everyone is watching the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am very happy to be here, to be a part of this team. I have been waiting for this time for a while.”

The Star’s coverage of Sheffield United’s pre-season trip to Portugal is in association with Vertical Editions, a Sheffield-based company producing fine sporting books. Check out their range of Blades titles, including the new book Legends at the Lane, at www.verticaleditions.com.