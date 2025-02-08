Chris Wilder makes Gus Hamer selection call in Sheffield United team news v Portsmouth

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this afternoon’s Championship clash against Portsmouth this afternoon. Gus Hamer is back from suspension after missing the Blades’ last two matches and comes straight back into the side at the expense of his big pal Callum O’Hare.

Tyrese Campbell is also back in the side from the start, replacing Rhian Brewster, while Tom Cannon is also in the XI. It will be intriguing to see where Campbell fits into the side, whether he operates off the left or up front alongside Cannon.

New signing Rob Holding is on the bench while Hamza Choudhury keeps his place after an impressive debut at Derby County last weekend. Alfie Gilchrist misses out as the sixth loanee in the Blades’ squad.

Blades: Cooper, Clarke, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Choudhury, Souza, Brereton Diaz, Hamer, Campbell, Cannon. Subs: Faxon, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, O’Hare, Rak-Sakyi, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Peck.