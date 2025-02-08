Harvey Willgoose: Watch Sheffield United fans pay poignant tribute to teenage fan after tragic death

Sheffield United fans paid a poignant tribute to teenage fan Harvey Willgoose after the Blades supporter’s tragically death earlier this week. The 15-year-old passed away after an alleged stabbing at All Saints School on Monday.

Sheffielders gathered at the Town Hall for a memorial march in his honour, taking a stand against knife crime, while tributes were laid at Bramall Lane ahead of today’s clash with Portsmouth. Fans were invited to remember Harvey with a minute’s applause in the 15th minute with a tribute to him in the matchday programme.