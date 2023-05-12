Championship news: Bristol City and Burnley eye targets, departed QPR man snapped up

Sheffield United have sealed their return to the Premier League after finishing 2nd in the Championship table behind Burnley. The Blades will now look to bolster their ranks this summer.

They will want to ensure that they are ready for life back in the top flight. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the second tier...

Bristol City eye defender

Bristol City are said to be keen on Lincoln City defender Regan Poole, according to The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath on Twitter. The Robins finished this past season in 17th place under Nigel Pearson and will be looking to inject some more quality into their squad in the next transfer window. Poole is leaving the Imps at the end of June when his contract expires and could be in line for a move up a division.

Burnley want attacker

Burnley will be facing Sheffield United in the Premier League in the next campaign and they are eager to snap up attacker Nathan Tella on a permanent basis from Southampton, as per talkSPORT. The 23-year-old has been a hit on loan at Turf Moor and scored 19 goals in all competitions to help Vincent Kompany’s side gain promotion. His current club are about to be relegated.

Departed QPR man finds new club