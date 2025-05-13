Callum O'Hare's Coventry City message ahead of Sunderland clash after highlighting Sheffield United worth

Callum O’Hare’s reputation has been somewhat sullied amongst Coventry City fans after his summer move to Sheffield United - but that hasn’t stopped the Blades star wishing his former club well in their bid to book a play-off final place against United this evening. O’Hare was booed by City fans on both appearances against them this season, in stark contrast to the hero’s welcome reserved for fellow ex-Sky Blues man Gustavo Hamer.

But O’Hare is fully focused on the future rather than the past and impressed with his attitude in recent weeks after being the unfortunate victim of a United tactical switch which utilises two strikers and no No.10 position in which O’Hare specialises.

But he has done his chances of a start at Wembley no harm at all with a goal in both legs of the semi-final victory over Bristol City, both coming off the bench - leaving boss Chris Wilder with a brilliant headache ahead of the final on May 24, in which the Blades will face either Coventry or Sunderland.

The two sides go head-to-head again tonight at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in the Midlands, and O’Hare was predictably asked what it would feel like if it was his former side who made it through to Wembley.

“It is what it is,” he told Sky Sports. “It’ll be a good game. I watched their game the other day [Friday] and obviously the play tomorrow [Tuesday]. I think everyone in there will be watching and seeing who it is.

“But, either way we just want to go out there and enjoy ourselves. We want to be the ones that go up, as they’ll be the ones that want to go up as well. That’s what we play football for. It’ll be a good game, a good atmosphere and good luck to them tomorrow. We’ll see what happens.”