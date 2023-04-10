It’s First vs Second in the Championship this evening as Sheffield United travel to face already-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Clarets secured their place back in the Premier League at the first time of asking on Friday night with victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside and there’s likely to be a party atmosphere as home fans welcome back Vincent Kompany’s men for the Bank Holiday clash. But Sheffield United still have a job to do themselves as they look to maintain - or increase, depending on results this afternoon - their gap on third place.

Burnley have been machine-like in their quest for promotion this season but one blot on their copybook came in the fixture against the Blades at Bramall Lane where Paul Heckingbottom’s side turned in one of their best displays of the campaign by hammering the Clarets, 5-2.

Revenge might be in the air at Turf Moor and one pundit believes Burnley’s push for the Championship title, to cap their promotion, could ensure there’s no let-up in Lancashire.

“This is the one we've all been waiting for,” said Sky Sports’ EFL expert David Prutton in his Prutton’s Predictions column. “The blockbuster clash between, arguably, the two best teams in the division this season. You don't want to miss this one when it rounds off the Easter action on Monday night.

“Sheffield United have won five of their last six in all competitions and are starting to build a solid gap between themselves and the chasing pack, but with Burnley having already sealed promotion, they will clearly be hunting a title win as soon as possible. I think they'll shade this one, but I can't wait to see how it pans out.”

Prutton went for a 2-1 win for the Clarets.

Kompany had previously suggested that promotion was just the first part of his ambitions this season as the former Man City skipper now looks towards helping his squad pick up a league winners’ medal.

“We haven’t won the Championship yet and that’s really important to me, and to all of us,” he said.

“As you know, I don’t need to remind anyone of the last game we played against [Sheffield United], and it wasn’t a good day for us. Plenty of motivation for us there, don’t worry about that,” added Kompany.

