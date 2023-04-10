Even before tonight’s opponents Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom had already resolved to rotate his squad over the Easter period.

Aware not only of the physical demands being placed upon a team battling to join Vincent Kompany’s men in the top-flight next term but the psychological ones too, the 45-year-old took the bold step of resting leading goalscorer Oli McBurnie for Friday’s victory over Wigan Athletic which saw second placed United move eight points clear of third. It was a decision partly born out of emotion, with captain Billy Sharp impressing during the build-up to the fixture. But, Heckingbottom explained, the change in attack was also necessary to ensure United, with seven outings remaining on this season’s Championship schedule, give themselves the best possible chance of winning what, on paper at least, appears their toughest assignment since August.

“It’s important to keep the energy in the team,” Heckingbtotom said, before detailing some of the options at his disposal. “I liked (John Fleck) Flecky’s energy when he came on, he’s been champing at the bit and he’s got that look in his eye again during training, where he’s tearing about the pitch again.

“Ciaran (Clark) is back up to speed. We’ll make changes but I think they are going to be subtle ones rather than wholesale.”

“We brought Billy in,” Heckingbottom added. “He deserved it, with the way he’s been working and also I like that three and how he can play in it. We want to be effective all the time, and if we’ve got the ability to do that (make changes) then it’s one we should utilise, definitely.”

Sander Berge had a good game for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

There were plenty of positives for Heckingbottom to consider following United’s last outing, against opponents who despite being rooted to the bottom of the division he believes possess “the fight”, “The bravery” and also the aptitude to stay up. Iliman Ndiaye did what Iliman Ndiaye does, leading the Wigan defence a merry dance after scoring the contest’s only goal. Sharp looked lively after being recalled and, but for a ridiculous save from Ben Amos, would have finished the fixture with one of his own.

Meanwhile, Sander Berge produced his best display in a long while; driving forward, being assertive in possession and much more combative when attempting to wrestle back the ball. Heckingbottom’s call for his players to express themselves, be bold and proactive, appears to have resonated with the Norwegian who sometimes has a habit of drifting in and out of games. If Ndiaye and James McAtee continue their good form, Berge’s new-found decisiveness could bring an intoxicating mix of power, skill and creativity to United’s midfield.

“We have that ability to swap things about a bit,” Heckingbottom added. “But, like I say, unless something happens that demand it, which obviously we hope it doesn’t, then they are going to be smaller changes. You want to keep the drive and the temp and the energy, even at this stage (of the season). We want to keep driving it all the way through, because that’s going to be important.”

Sheffield United beat Wigan Athletic on Friday: Andrew Yates / Sportimage