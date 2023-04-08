Sheffield United took another big step towards the Premier League on Good Friday, taking advantage of their rivals dropping points to beat Wigan 1-0 and move eight points clear of third-placed Luton.

Luton moved above Middlesbrough in the table after drawing with Millwall earlier in the day, before Boro lost at home to Burnley as Vincent Kompany’s men sealed their place in the Premier League next season.

At the other end of the table Huddersfield gave their survival hopes another boost with victory away at Watford, sending Reading into the relegation zone with the season now in its final straight.

The data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the table will look come the final day in May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

1 . Race for the Premier League Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League

2 . 24th Wigan Athletic (relegated) 41 points. Relegation chances: 94%. Last gameweek chances: 77%

3 . 23rd Blackpool (relegated) 41 points. Relegation chances: 94%. Last gameweek chances: 85%

4 . 22nd Reading (relegated) 47 points. Relegated: 35%. Last gameweek chances: 2%