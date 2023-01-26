Sheffield United’s transfer activity has hit the buffers due to an embargo but their Championship rivals Burnley are having no such problems.

There’s no doubting that Sheffield United could do with strengthening in some areas of their squad, notably at the top end of the pitch but the chances of that happening before next week’s deadline are looking increasingly unlikely.

The transfer embargo, handed down due to the club’s failure to pay an installment of their fee for a previous signing, has meant that Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom could be forced to work with what he has for the remainder of the season. That’s far from ideal, even with United in their fairly comfortable position in second place in the Championship table - 13 points ahead of nearest rivals Watford.

Heckingbottom has already brought Oli McBurnie back into the squad perhaps a little earlier than he would have liked following the striker’s injury before the World Cup break. Billy Sharp has played a lot more than expected; Iliman Ndiaye has been virually ever-present and 19-year-old Daniel Jebbison, although performing well in recent weeks, is inexperienced at this level. In respect of Jebbison, also see another teenager, Will Osula who has been recalled from a loan spell at Derby County.

Rhian Brewster has been out since October with a hamstring injury and won’t be back in the fray for a while yet, leaving Heckingbottom with few options available to shake things up in attack, following the departure of Reda Khadra after the Brighton attacker’s ill-fated loan spell at Bramall Lane was cut short.

So far, to the immense credit of the squad and the coaching staff, they’ve been getting away with it, as players have been chipping in with goals across the team - just two defeats in their last 16 in all competitions and a season total of 48 goals in 28 league games is testament to that.

However, that little bit of extra experience and quality up top would help allay any concerns in the race for promotion back to the Premier League.

Table-toppers Burnley are certainly not resting on their laurels and have brought in a couple of forwards, to make sure - with one eye also on the future. They’re already the division’s leading goalscorers with 55 goals in their 28 matches, yet that hasn’t stopped Vincent Kompany convincing the club’s owners to dip into the January transfer market.

Already this week the Clarets have brought in highly-rated South Africa international forward Lyle Foster. Bolstered by parachute payments following their relegation from the top flight last season, Burnley could fork out a potential £8M for the 22-year-old if they go back up, as expected.

Foster said upon his arrival: "I'm very happy to be here, I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity and I just can’t wait to get started. From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club. I’m so happy to be here now. It’s a dream for me.”

Now it appears another forward is heading for Turf Moor, with summer target Michael Obafemi set to finally make the move from Swansea.

Burnley had attempted to sign the Republic of Ireland international in the last transfer window but failed and after having bids already knocked back this month, the 22-year-old is now reportedly making the move to Lancashire.