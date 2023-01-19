Will Osula is set to remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has stated.

The teenage centre-forward joined Derby County on loan last summer, before being recalled from the League One club earlier this month. Although Heckingbottom later raised the possibility of arranging another temporary move for Osula in order to accelerate his development, that idea now appears to have been shelved with Reda Khadra’s departure leaving United short of attacking options at a critical stage of the campaign.

“He’s staying,” Heckingbottom told The Star, after being asked to clarify his plans for Osula. “With the situation, we can’t let him go out can we.”

Aged 19, Osula is highly regarded by United’s first team coaching staff and, together with his close friend Daniel Jebbison, expected to become a regular member of Heckingbottom starting eleven in the not-so-distant future. Speaking at the beginning of the transfer window, it appeared as if United were prepared to let Osula leave on a short term basis again with Heckingbottom openly discussing the difficulties of deciding whether or not to select him knowing that “if he comes in for us” the Denmark youth international would be ineligible for another loan.

Osula produced an impressive performance when United’s under-21 side drew with Hull City earlier this week. But an injury looks set to prevent him being called up for tomorrow’s first team fixture against the same opponents.

“He got a knock to the jaw and so we’ll have to see how that is,” Heckingbottom said, reminding that Osula is also prohibited from featuring when United visit Wrexham in the FA Cup fourth round. “And he’s cup tied as well. But we can’t let him out, can we."

Will Osula, the Denmark youth international, is highly rated by Sheffield United's coaching staff: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United are second in the Championship table and 11 points clear of third-placed Watford ahead of the meeting with Liam Rosenior’s side. Khadra’s return to Brighton and Hove Albion, and subsequent switch to Birmingham City, meant Jebbison, Iliman Ndiaye and Billy Sharp were the only recognised strikers at Heckingbottom’s disposal for last weekend’s win over Stoke City. But Oli McBurnie, who forged a prolific partnership with Ndiaye before succumbing to ankle and hernia complaints, is closing in on a return to action.

Paul Heckingbottom says he can't allow Will Osula to leave Sheffield United this month: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

