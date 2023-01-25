After seeing his employers placed under a transfer embargo for non-payment of a debt, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is ready to tread carefully with Oli McBurnie as the striker is eased back into the first team fold.

Heckingbottom had hoped to bolster his attacking options during this month’s window, after agreeing to terminate Reda Khadra’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. But his efforts to recruit a replacement for the Germany under-21 international appear to have been dashed by the failure of United’s owners to keep up with their repayments relating to a historical purchase.

After being informed of the English Football League’s decision to prohibit them from processing any new registrations until the matter is resolved, Heckingbottom has only three recognised centre-forwards at his disposal until Rhian Brewster recovers from the hamstring problem which has ruled him out of action since October.

Sheffield United must still tread carefully with Oli McBurnie: Darren Staples / Sportimage

One of those, McBurnie, featured during last week’s win over Hull City despite still receiving treatment for an ankle issue. Although United have been forced to recall the Scotland international sooner than they would have liked, largely as a result of the financial challenges facing the board of directors, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Oli still isn’t where we want him to be or probably where he’s like to be either, although he’ll always put his hand up to play. Getting those 15 minutes will have done him the world of good though.”

Second in the Championship table and 11 points clear of this place with 18 matches remaining, Heckingbottom knows he must tread carefully with McBurnie given the stakes United are playing for. Daniel Jebbison’s recent form, the teenager enters Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Wrexham having scored twice in three outings, has provided coaching staff with some much needed room for manoeuvre. But McBurnie’s performance during that cameo against City underlined why Heckingbottom is keen to see him return to full fitness as quickly as possible. The former Swansea City marksman has netted nine times for United so far this term and established a prolific partnership with Iliman Ndiaye before undergoing hernia surgery during the World Cup break.

Daniel Jebbison has been in fine form for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“He gelled us with his presence out there,” said Heckingbottom. “He’ll be working hard this week.”

