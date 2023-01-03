Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is amongst the favourites for the vacant Portsmouth job after Danny Cowley was sacked earlier this week.

Wilder is behind ex-Wigan boss Leam Richardson in the early bookies’ odds, following the decision to sack Cowley on Monday evening.

Wilder, who took United from League One to the Premier League in the space of three seasons, has been out of managerial work since leaving Boro earlier this season.

Cowley had been in charge on the south coast since March 2021 and joined the club alongside his brother Nicky, who served as assistant head coach. Pompey have not won for nine league games and were beaten 3-1 by Charlton Athletic on New Year’s Day.

Chief executive Andrew Cullen said: “We are desperately disappointed that, following our recent run of results, we have today made the difficult decision to part company with Danny and Nicky.

“Both Danny and Nicky have given everything to Pompey, working so hard inside and outside of the training ground with a determination to bring success – not just to the football club, but to the city of Portsmouth and the wider community.

“Danny and Nicky both really understand Portsmouth and they should look back with pride at the progress and innovation they have delivered at the club.

Sheffield United legend Chris Wilder is amongst the favourites for the vacant Portsmouth job

“We will forever be grateful to them for their personal commitment towards reinvigorating the special connection between the football club and our community. We all wish Danny and Nicky success in everything they go on to do.

“We must now look forward and, with 24 league games still to play, we will focus all our efforts towards delivering the targets we set for this season. The search for a new coaching team will commence immediately.”

Next Portsmouth manager odds (correct as of 8am, January 3, 2023)

Leam Richardson – 1/1

Chris Wilder – 8/1

Lee Bowyer – 12/1

Liam Manning – 12/1

Dean Smith – 14/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 14/1

Darren Ferguson- 16/1

Chris Hughton – 20/1

Russell Martin – 20/1

Paul Tisdale – 20/1

David Artell – 20/1

Marc Bircham – 20/1

Duncan Ferguson – 20/1

Karl Robinson – 20/1

Paul Lambert – 20/1

Steve Morison – 20/1

Neil Lennon – 20/1

