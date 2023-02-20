Blades legend tells Blades how to fend off Boro promotion challenge

Brian Deane, the Sheffield United legend, has urged his former club to create a “siege mentality” in the dressing room to see off the growing threat from Middlesbrough for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are still second in the table, but defeats in their last two games has seen Boro cut the gap to just four points as their good form continued with victory over QPR at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United meanwhile lost 3-2 away at Millwall and have another tough clash coming up, when they host fellow promotion-chasers Watford at Bramall Lane - although they do have a game in hand over Boro and a better goal difference.

And Blades legend Deane told SUTV Live: “You almost have to create a siege mentality in the changing room. Not the club, the changing room and look to get the team back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve waxed lyrical all year about how the team’s been playing, and the wonderful football, but there comes a point where they need that solidity and that steel at the back. That’s where your foundation is and you can then build on that moving forward.”

Deane also called on United’s other forwards, including Daniel Jebbison, to take the pressure off star man Iliman Ndiaye, who came off the bench at Millwall but has only scored once in his last 16 games.

“The forwards, for me ... we need them firing and that’s from Jebbison right through,” Deane added. “We can’t turn around and say: ‘He’s a young man’ anymore. We can see he’s got ability but he needs to unlock that for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad