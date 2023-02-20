United’s defeat at Millwall, coupled with Boro beating QPR, saw Michael Carrick’s side move within four points of the second-placed Blades – who were 10 ahead a week earlier.
United do still have a game in hand on Boro, and a better goal difference, but Boro have won 12 of their last 14 Championship games – marking them as United’s biggest rivals for second place as things stand.
Barlaser was involved in a promotion race last season when at Rotherham United, who opened up a big lead at the top of League One but had to wait until the final day to scrape over the line.
"We had quite a big gap,” Barlaser said. “And on the last day, it came down to one point.
“Football can be a mysterious game. We just have to focus on one game at a time. But I'd rather be the chaser, put it that way. You feel the pressure [when being chased].”
United’s defeat at The Den in the game’s early kick-off handed Boro a fresh boost ahead of their clash with QPR and although Barlaser didn’t know the Blades had lost before his own side’s kick-off, he believes the Blades will now be keeping a close eye on Boro’s results.
"I don't know; I would like to say they're not but they probably are,” he said. “You can't help but check results after games so they probably are. We have to concentrate on ourselves."