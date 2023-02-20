News you can trust since 1887
Middlesbrough man makes Sheffield United “pressure” claim as promotion race hots up

Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser insists he would rather be in his side’s position than Sheffield United’s after the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League took another big twist at the weekend.

By Danny Hall
38 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 10:38am

United’s defeat at Millwall, coupled with Boro beating QPR, saw Michael Carrick’s side move within four points of the second-placed Blades – who were 10 ahead a week earlier.

United do still have a game in hand on Boro, and a better goal difference, but Boro have won 12 of their last 14 Championship games – marking them as United’s biggest rivals for second place as things stand.

Barlaser was involved in a promotion race last season when at Rotherham United, who opened up a big lead at the top of League One but had to wait until the final day to scrape over the line.

"We had quite a big gap,” Barlaser said. “And on the last day, it came down to one point.

Football can be a mysterious game. We just have to focus on one game at a time. But I'd rather be the chaser, put it that way. You feel the pressure [when being chased].”

Sheffield United saw their lead over Middlesbrough eroded further after defeat at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

United’s defeat at The Den in the game’s early kick-off handed Boro a fresh boost ahead of their clash with QPR and although Barlaser didn’t know the Blades had lost before his own side’s kick-off, he believes the Blades will now be keeping a close eye on Boro’s results.

"I don't know; I would like to say they're not but they probably are,” he said. “You can't help but check results after games so they probably are. We have to concentrate on ourselves."

