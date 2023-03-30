News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United boss responds to Sander Berge transfer message on Norway duty

Norway chief Solbakken once again risked the wrath of United by speaking about Berge’s future

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:51 BST

Paul Heckingbottom has once again hit back at Norway boss Stale Solbakken’s comments about the future of Blades midfielder Sander Berge, insisting: “It’s none of his business”.

Solbakken has previously urged the Norwegian midfielder to leave Bramall Lane, and revisited the topic over the international break when he insisted that Berge has to play higher than the Championship to take the “next step” in his career.

Heckingbottom has given Solbakken’s comments on the future of Berge short shrift in the past, and was asked about the former Wolves boss’s latest outburst ahead of United’s trip to Norwich City this weekend.

“There’s no need to comment on it; it’s simple,” Heckingbottom said.

“Maybe it’s the reason he left him out but he played right wing in a 4-3-3 in the first game. It’s up to him but there’s zero reason to comment on that, for me.

“We work hard with Sander and we’re good for him, and what will be will be. But for me it’s none of his business.

“I try not to do it but you get a lot of managers commenting on other clubs or players, to deflect something or make them seem an underdog or whatever. Maybe it’s that. I haven’t heard about [the comments] until today when I was told. That’s how bothered I am about it.”

