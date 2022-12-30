Michael Appleton, the Blackpool manager, admitted that Sheffield United showed exactly why they are chasing promotion to the Premier League as they beat his side at Bloomfield Road last night.

United’s 2-1 victory was their fourth in a row since the Championship season resumed and their eighth in their last nine games, a run which has seen them open up an 11-point gap between themselves and third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Goals from Sander Berge and James McAtee had them in control by the seaside, before Marvin Ekpiteta pulled one back for the hosts and set up a slightly nervier finale than those of a United persuasion would have liked.

Appleton was particularly unhappy with the manner of McAtee’s goal, with the Manchester City loanee allowed to run half the length of the field before finishing after taking advantage of a slip in the Blackpool midfield.

“The second goal certainly made it a hell of a lot more difficult for us,” Appleton admitted. “There was questionable decision making, to say the least.

"I don’t know if that’s down to pressure, anxiety or whatever it may be, but it could have been prevented and we’re aware of that. I don’t need to tell certain individuals that, they know that. But it certainly made it very difficult for us.

Michael Appleton, the manager of Blackpool: George Wood/Getty Images

“They are difficult times but I think that’s when you learn about people and clubs, your staff, your fans, your players and whether you’re capable of pulling together or not.

“I’ve seen enough tonight in terms of the way we went about it to see that we’ve got the spirit, there’s definitely a spirit in the dressing room and a togetherness that I think will serve us really well for the remainder of the season.”

United stood up well to the physical test posed them, especially by former Blades striker Gary Madine – who was handed the captain’s armband against his old club.

"We did have a right go and made life really uncomfortable for [United] and we’re going to need that. [United] showed the reason why they are where they are, the quality in the box they’ve got going forward, but they also showed it defensively as well.

