Sheffield United put the pressure back on Championship leaders Burnley with another big three points on the road at Blackpool tonight.
Goals from Sander Berge and James McAtee had United in command before a close-range strike from Marvin Ekpiteta set up a slightly nervy finale. But United held on to move level on points with the leaders, who have the chance to respond tomorrow.
Here's how we rated the Blades by the seaside...
1. James is head over heels
James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the Blades' second goal: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Photo: Darren Staples
2. Wes Foderingham 7
Made a good early save as he tipped a well-struck shot from Poveda onto the bar and didn't have too much work to do otherwise. Could do little about Blackpool's opener as Madine flicked on and Ekpiteta converted from close range. Made a smart save in the 90th minute at his near post to protect United's lead
Photo: Lexy IIsley
3. Jayden Bogle 8
Recalled to the starting line-up for the first time since October with Baldock rested, Bogle was superb in the build-up to Berge's opener as his skill and tenacity created the opening. Almost had one for himself but he rolled a shot wide of the post and looked a constant threat
Photo: Darren Staples
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Had a great chance to open the scoring after being found in acres of space by McAtee but his shot, which seemed destined for the back of the net, was deflected just wide. Superb defensively against a tricky Blackpool forward line
Photo: Darren Staples