Paul Heckingbottom stopped short of confirming that Reda Khadra has a future at Sheffield United, despite acknowledging any decision on the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster would be the Blades' to take.

Khadra was omitted from the United 18 that faced Blackpool last night, with Heckingbottom insisting it was a tactical decision and that Khadra was not injured.

But his omission raises yet more question marks in a United career that has so far failed to hit the heights expected in the summer when he made the move to Bramall Lane, to much fanfare. Khadra impressed twice against the Blades last season, on loan at Blackburn, but the high point of his United career remains a late winner away at Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's what the Blades boss said to the media about Khadra after the 3-1 victory, which sent United 11 points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers and further consolidated United's push for a return to the Premier League ahead of Monday evening's televised trip to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why was Khadra not involved?

I just didn't have him in the squad. I thought we had a good enough squad there. So that's it, he's fit and we'll see him on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will prompt speculation about his loan being better used elsewhere ...

Yeah, yeah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United chats to boss Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Your thoughts on that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

We'll see.

He could be involved at QPR?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeah, definitely. He's our player, it's up to us what we do. There were stipulations in the loan but he's our player and it's up to us what we do.

You all know my position, I want to keep the lads together. Sending players back and not being able to bring them in, why would I do that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

It'd be foolish me saying players are going, so we'll wait and see.

We've played him in the games we needed to [to avoid Brighton recalling him].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has he asked to go back?

We've had chats with him but they're my chats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was it tactical [to leave him out]?

That's the best squad we had in my eyes for this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the chances of him returning for QPR?