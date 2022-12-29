Paul Heckingbottom has hinted that Reda Khadra's immediate future remains in Sheffield United's hands, after the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee was left out of the squad that faced Blackpool this evening.

The Blades moved 11 points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the race for automatic promotion after a 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road, thanks to goals from Sander Berge and James McAtee.

United held on to register their fourth victory since the Championship season resumed despite Marvin Ekpiteta pulling one back for the hosts, but the omission of Khadra from the United 18 was a big talking point amongst supporters.

The German loanee has had a frustrating time at Bramall Lane since moving in the summer, to some fanfare, and has failed to live up to the hype. Heckingbottom insisted afterwards that the decision to omit him on the west coast was a decision on "the best squad we have", with youngsters Andre Brooks and Daniel Jebbison featuring on the bench.

Speaking after the game, Heckingbottom said Khadra had "played the games he needed to" to avoid being recalled by the Premier League side, adding: "It's our call".

The manager admitted there had been "chats" between the pair. "They'll remain our chats," he added. "That's the best squad we have, in my eyes, for this game.

"You all know my position. I want to keep the lads together. Sending players back and not being able to bring them in, why would I have to do that? It's foolish, me saying players are going. So wait and see."