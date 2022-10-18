Sheffield United boss offers Coventry City verdict as Blades look to avoid repeat of horror show
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, expects a similarly tough test from Coventry City tomorrow evening as his Blades side faced last season after describing the Sky Blues' league position as "false".
Coventry go into the game bottom of the Championship table, albeit having played two games fewer than second-bottom Huddersfield and at least three fewer than the rest of the teams in and around the relegation places after early-season struggles with the state of the pitch at the CBS Arena forced three matches to be postponed.
Mark Robins' side hammered United 4-1 on their home patch last season.
And the scoreline that could have easily doubled were it not for Wes Foderingham's heroics in the United goal.
Heckingbottom said: "Their league position's false. The games called off has affected them, no doubt.
"The first two or three games, you're finding your feet and pushing on but they suffered.
"They have got back to what they were last season in my eyes, a tough team to play against.
"So we're expecting the same tomorrow."
United are waiting to discover if Wes Foderingham will be available to face Robins’ side, after the Blades appealed his red card shown after the final whistle of Saturday’s draw with Blackpool.
Both clubs' managers were unhappy with the decision after the game and after studying video footage of the incident, United decided to lodge an appeal.
“I'm not privy to what Blackpool have put, but it doesn't happen if Wes doesn't get grabbed,” Heckingbottom said.
"They've got hold of each other, there's no punches or contact with the face and there was no provocation. Lavery is trying to pull Wes out of the way. It looks worse than it is."