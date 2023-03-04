Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Blackburn Rovers manager, was delighted with his side’s victory over Sheffield United this afternoon after describing the Blades as “one of the top teams in the league”.

Harry Pickering’s first goal of the campaign in the fifth minute settled the game after a devastating counter-attack, with the Blades unable to get back into the game after a below-par start to the second half.

Rovers also hit the woodwork in either half as United’s lead over third-placed Middlesbrough was cut to four points and Tomasson said: “I’m extremely pleased with the win and the way we coped with a top team in this division.

“We hit the woodwork twice and we always know it’s going to be a tough day at the office against Sheffield United. But we dealt with the physicality well and scored an excellent goal. We played some good football in that moment.

“The atmosphere was brilliant and we’re going to need that. I’m delighted with the win. We played one or two touches and carried the ball. It was a good finish and a well-deserved victory.

“It’s been a great week. Playing away against Leicester and being dominant, and then winning against one of the top teams in our league, it’s okay to be happy with our performance. We’re in an excellent position but we all know we’re not favourites to go up or be around the play-offs.

