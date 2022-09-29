Marc Roberts, a player well known to Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom from their time working together at Barnsley, suffered an injury before the international break and scans have revealed it is serious enough to keep him out until December, after the Championship season resumes following the Qatar World Cup.

The trip to Bramall Lane is expected to come too soon for all the Blues’ injured players, with boss John Eustace describing Roberts’ absence as a “massive blow”.

“He has been exceptional so far this season in the middle of that defence. It gives opportunities for other players to step in and make a difference.

“I don’t think we will see him before the World Cup break if I am going to be honest. If we do it will be a plus. He has been in the middle of the two centre halves and the three of them have formed an excellent partnership. We have to move on and give someone else an opportunity.

“Harlee Dean has joined back in with the group, which has been good, he has been excellent this week as well. That’s a big plus. George Friend and Nico Gordon are very close to joining back in.

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion is challenged by Marc Roberts of Birmingham City (Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“Friendy will hopefully be back in next week and Nico I am sure is very close to joining in the next week or so as well. They have been progressing nicely over the last couple of weeks.”

City will also be without Gary Gardner, who Eustace had initially hoped to be able to call upon before he suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf issue.

“Gaz saw the specialist on Monday," Eustace added.

