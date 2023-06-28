Any hopes Sheffield United may have had of bringing Conor Coady back to Bramall Lane this summer look doomed after the Wolves defender edged closer to a move to the Championship.

United were linked with a swoop for Coady after it became clear that his Molineux career was approaching its end, with suggestions he would be available for less than £5m this summer.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom was coy when asked about the links with Coady earlier this month but with United still to make their first breakthrough in the transfer market since promotion to the Premier League, the England international looks set for a Championship move with recently-relegated Leicester.

The Foxes are set to receive a windfall after agreeing a deal of £40m+ plus with Tottenham Hotspur for James Maddison and Coady has been identified as an ideal leader as the former Premier League champions look to bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

Coady enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bramall Lane earlier in his career and has made no secret of his love for the club. Nottingham Forest had also been credited with an interest in the defender but Leicester are increasingly confident of sealing a deal before the weekend, for a fee thought to be in the region of £4.5m after an initial offer was rejected by Wolves.

Speaking recently about Coady, Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "Conor is someone I’ve spoken to more or less every day since the season finished. He’s made it clear he’d like to come back.