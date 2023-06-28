Blades likely to have to agree to key clause if they sign players from top clubs this summer

Sheffield United will have to agree to a series of clauses, including buy-back arrangements, if they strike deals with top Premier League clubs for their star youngsters this summer, The Star understands.

United have been constantly linked with a move for Tommy Doyle since his successful loan spell ended last season, with officials at Manchester City expecting the Blades to make a permanent bid for his services. United officials still acknowledge that boss Paul Heckingbottom’s limited budget for permanent signings still makes a loan deal more likely, but the club’s recruitment staff could be keeping an eye on Charlie Patino’s situation at Arsenal as the youngster continues to seek first-team football away from the Emirates.

After coming off the bench to score on his first-team debut at just 17 years old, Patino seemed destined to become the next big product of Arsenal’s academy. But he has made just one senior appearance for the Gunners since, spending last season on loan at Blackpool.

Arsenal triggered a two-year extension to Patino’s contract around Christmas, tying him to the club until 2025, but there is understood to be an agreement in place between player and club to allow him to move on this summer should a suitable offer arrive. Patino is not understood to be particularly keen on another loan move, but Arsenal may be tempted to accept a more reasonable fee for their youngster in order to facilitate a move.

Crucially, Arsenal will insist on inserting a buy-back clause into any agreement, as would City if Doyle is sold. While sell-on clauses have long been commonplace in contracts, protecting a club’s interest in the future if one of their players goes on to be a valuable asset when sold later down the line, clubs are increasingly insisting on buy-back agreements being arranged before sanctioning any deals.

United agreed to such a deal in the case of Rhian Brewster, with Liverpool retaining the option to bring back their youngster for three seasons after his move to Bramall Lane. The clause essentially creates an extended loan arrangement, protecting the bigger club’s interests if one of their players proves a hit elsewhere.

Patino holds a Spanish passport through his mother, making him an attractive proposition to clubs on the continent, while former Blackpool teammate Jerry Yates described him as “sensational” during his time at Bloomfield Road.

“He deserves all the credit,” Yates added. “He’s only young, but the way he has taken to the Championship is unbelievable. He’ll be a top, top player.”