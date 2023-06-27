1 . Tommy Doyle and James McAtee

Big successes on loan last season, boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen for both of them to return but only one can do so on a permanent basis. There has been talk of McAtee forming part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad next season but Doyle will be pushed down the pecking order this summer when City inevitably sign yet more midfielders. Doyle has made no secret of his desire to return to Bramall Lane but a permanent deal would be pricey, so another loan looks like it could fit the bill Photo: Simon Bellis