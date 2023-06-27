John Fleck and Ben Osborn will both remain at Bramall Lane for the Premier League season, signing one-year deals to remain at Bramall Lane. But who will join them in South Yorkshire next term?
There have been all number of weird and wonderful transfer links already this summer, with the window not long open and what feels like an eternity until it shuts later in the year. Some of the rumours make perfect sense and some are downright bizarre, not fitting the owner’s well-publicised transfer policy at all or commanding a fee well in excess of the whole budget boss Paul Heckingbottom is working to this summer for permanent signings.
With around £20m to commit to long-term deals, the United chief will focus on the loan and free agent markets heavily as he looks to construct a squad for the Premier League. And so we had a look at some of the links so far this summer, to assess how much sense they make and the likelihood of any actually coming to fruition ...
Undefined: related
1. Tommy Doyle and James McAtee
Big successes on loan last season, boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen for both of them to return but only one can do so on a permanent basis. There has been talk of McAtee forming part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad next season but Doyle will be pushed down the pecking order this summer when City inevitably sign yet more midfielders. Doyle has made no secret of his desire to return to Bramall Lane but a permanent deal would be pricey, so another loan looks like it could fit the bill
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Carney Chukwuemeka
Another loan target, the 19-year-old was recently named as one of the best young players in Europe and it should come as no surprise that there is rival interest. But United have a good relationship with Chelsea based on their previous loan deals and can likely offer a lot of Premier League exposure for the young starlet, which could tip the balance in their favour if they follow up any interest they may have
Photo: Andrew Yates
3. Mason Holgate
A logical link in many ways, considering Holgate’s experience of working with Heckingbottom at Barnsley and his utmost respect for his former manager. Holgate has reportedly been given the green light to leave Everton this summer but if he arrives at Bramall Lane on loan, that will take up one of the two domestic spots available. Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest but if they make a concrete proposal, United will expect his Heckingbottom connection to make the difference
Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. Haris Belkebla
One of the only United-linked players to have so far commented on the speculation, admitting he wasn’t aware of any interest from the Blades but that he would be open to a move to Sheffield to play in the Premier League. A free agent after leaving Ligue 1 side Brest, Belkebla is another who would bring international quality to the Blades’ midfield as they look to bolster their ranks
Photo: LOIC VENANCE