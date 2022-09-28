The Blades striker will be 37 in February but is arguably in the best shape of his career and scored 15 goals last season before it was prematurely ended by injury issues.

Sharp saw a clause in his contract triggered which extended it until next summer, but his hopes of hitting the ground running and earning another one have been frustrated by an ankle injury picked up at Middlesbrough back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp was a late substitute last time out in victory at Preston North End as he made his comeback and stepped up his bid for full fitness with 45 minutes for the club’s U21 side against Hull City on Tuesday evening.

And speaking to The Star, Sharp admitted: “I know where I am. It’s up to me now to put in the performances in and score the goals, and I’ll be knocking on the door to be a nuisance again next year.

“Everyone knows I don't want to leave, and I think that's what hinders me sometimes. People know I want to stay so they don't have to really rush to get me signed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sharp is desperate to extend his stay at boyhood club Sheffield United beyond this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I'll be 37 in February but I still feel I can contribute to the team. So I want to keep going that for the next few years.”

“I've sacrificed a few things and worked hard to stay strong,” Sharp added.

“I want to play as many games as I can.”