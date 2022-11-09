The highly-rated Denmark youth international was sent on loan to the League One giants at the beginning of the season to give him valuable experience of life in and around a first-team environment, with United keen to expose him to the demands of playing for a club with expectation and pressure.

After a slow start, he netted his first senior goals with a brace in victory at Accrington Stanley last month and then marked his FA Cup debut with two goals against Torquay in front of the TV cameras at the weekend.

Warne's men face Liverpool tonight in the EFL Cup at Anfield with Blades coach Jack Lester keeping in regular touch with the 19-year-old and watching him in action.

And Blades No.2 Stuart McCall told The Star: "He had a sticky start and then he got up and running and I think things are flowing for him, two goals in the cup the other day. We always keep eyes on the lads who are out, and for him it was to go and get gametime.

"He's at a big club, there's a pressure on him and expectation there. And they've got some good forwards, so he'll have to keep on top of his game to make sure he's getting picked. But at the minute it's turning into a good loan for him and for us and for Derby as well."

Will Osula of Derby County is on loan from Sheffield United (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Although the subject of a possible recall in January was not specifically mentioned, the former Scotland international's comments suggest that United are minded to allow Osula to remain at Pride Park for the duration of the season unless the Blades' remarkable injury luck this season begins to strike down further members of their forward line.