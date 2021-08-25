Luke Freeman and Billy Sharp: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The duo were both on the scoresheet as United beat Derby in the second round of the EFL Cup earlier this week, combining to put the Blades into the hat for the third stage after Louie Sibley had earlier put the Rams ahead.

For Sharp it was a second goal in as many games, after he came off the bench to score against Huddersfield Town last weekend, and he now stands on 251 goals in a career laden with them.

And Freeman said: “You always feel like he’s going to score.

“He gives you that extra lift when he comes on and he did what he does. To see him coming on gave us that platform and you know that he’ll be on any misplaced passes.

“He’s a goalscorer and you know he’ll take chances when they come. He’s a natural at it, probably the best I’ve played with. I’ve never seen anyone as clinical.

“He’s had a brilliant career and long may it continue.”

Despite their cup successes, United have not yet got going in the league under new boss Slavisa Jokanović and travel to Luton Town this weekend still looking for their first league win under the Serb.

“We’ve not had the best of starts, we know that, but we fon’t feel like we’re far away,” Freeman added.