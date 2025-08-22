D-Day approaching over Ben Mee's Sheffield United future after transfer admission

Ben Mee is set to receive some clarity about his Sheffield United future next week after the veteran defender caught the eye in training with the Blades. The 35-year-old, who left Brentford at the expiry of his contract earlier in the summer, reported to Shirecliffe in a bid to earn a contract with Ruben Selles’ side.

The centre-half would bring some valuable experience to a young United side, having made more than 400 professional appearances to date with a majority coming in the Premier League. United are still keen for defensive reinforcements despite signing Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom on the eve of tomorrow’s Championship clash with Millwall.

As The Star first revealed earlier this week, Mee reported for training at Shirecliffe as he looks to make the next move in his career. He has been training alone throughout the summer after making just a handful of appearances for the Bees last season, and is said to have impressed onlookers.

“Ben has been training with us in the week,” boss Selles confirmed. “He was looking for a place to train and get that team training that you need when you are in his situation. For us he an interesting player with lot of experience in the Premier League.

“He’s fit. He has been training his own and he joins the sessions really well. He looks like a player that has been taking care of himself. He is a player we have had on our lists at previous clubs, because he was a very powerful player in the Premier League.

“Defensively wise, very dominant and aerially wise, very dominant. He's the type of player that you want in the Championship. And as you say, his character is a big, big consideration for us. So let's see what happens in the next coming days.”

Mee is convinced he still has a lot to give to a club in the Championship, or even in the top-flight. Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, he insisted: “That hunger for me and that motivation is very much still there, to play on and to do well and keep growing as well.

“Maybe not in the ways that I have done previously but in other ways as well within a team. I want to carry on as high as I can really, whether it be Premier League or Championship or wherever.

“That motivation certainly is still there. I had a poor season last year, on the bench most of the season. I wasn’t used to that and I didn’t enjoy it at all. So I want to go and play and yeah, I really want to get myself into a side where I enjoy it. I’ve got a lot to give. I really want to go and play somewhere and do well for a team.”