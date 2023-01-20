Daniel Jebbison, the Sheffield United centre-forward, believes he will only be able to properly showcase the improvements in his game when he starts Championship matches rather than being introduced from the bench.

Stressing he is not complaining about his role in recent weeks - “I’m doing what I’ve dreamt of doing ever since I was a kid” - Jebbison admitted his primary focus during last weekend’s win over Stoke City was helping United defend their lead.

With manager Paul Heckingbottom suggesting fellow striker Oli McBurnie is not yet fit enough to complete 90 minutes after receiving treatment for an ankle injury and Reda Khadra’s loan at Bramall Lane being terminated, Jebbison appears set to benefit from greater opportunities over the coming month as United look to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion berth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison, aged 19, said: “It’s funny because in my last appearance, when I came on it was all about helping make sure we stayed in front - stretching the pitch out and running with the ball. I do exactly what the manager tells me to do and that was the situation we were in, that was what was needed.”

United strengthened their grip on second place, moving 11 points clear of third, when they beat Alex Neil’s side. Tonight’s visitors to Bramall Lane, Hull City, are 16th. Although United’s leading scorer Iliman Ndiaye should feature despite hobbling out of the clash with Stoke, Heckingbottom must choose whether 36-year-old Billy Sharp or Jebbison partner the Senegal international. If he does not begin this match, Jebbison is almost certain to get the nod when United travel to Wrexham in the FA Cup. The teenager, who has been capped by England at under-20 level, was on target when they beat Millwall in the previous round having begun the match at The Den. It was his first effort for United since hitting the back of the net against Everton two years ago, becoming the first player to score on their full Premier League debut in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After that Everton goal, there was a lot of pressure and expectation,” said Jebbison, who spent the first half of last term on loan at Burton Albion. “Are you going to cry about it or are you going to get your chin up and keep going? You have to figure it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison said scoring against Millwall gave his confidence a big boost: Warren Little/Getty Images

“I’m a confident guy, always have been,” he added. “From that Millwall game, it gave me a great boost. The coaching staff here expect a lot from me and that’s good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison hopes to build on his recent progress, with Heckingbottom confirming he has been impressed by the youngster’s development since overcoming a fitness issue of his own.

“All our forwards are different,” Jebbison said. “We all offer something different and we all have different play styles. I’m a stretch-man, if you like, who can run in behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have an opportunity in front of me,” he added. “This is what I’ve dreamt of doing since I was a little boy. So I’m going to try as hard as I can to make it happen.”

England's striker Daniel Jebbison (R) controls the ball during the UEFA Under-19 European Championship semi-final match between England and Italy: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images