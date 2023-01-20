Canada have launched an attempt to try and persuade Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison to switch his allegiance from England to John Herdman’s side.

Daniel Jebbison is a wanted man by Sheffield United, Canada and England: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Jebbison, who could spearhead Paul Heckingbottom’s attack against Hull City tonight, insists he is “happy” to represent the Three Lions after being capped by them at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.

But the teenage centre-forward admitted ahead of the meeting with Liam Rosenior’s side that officials in Ottawa, where the Canadian Soccer Association is based, contacted him about the possibility of playing for the country of his birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison, who hails from Oakville, Ontario, told The Star: “There’s been talks. But at the minute my main focus is on Sheffield United and breaking into the starting eleven regularly. That’s what I’m concentrating on right now.

“It’s great with England I’m very happy with the way it’s going. They offered me, Canada. I’m just very happy with England at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison, aged 19, rose to prominence when he scored on his full debut for United during a match against Everton two years ago; becoming the youngest person ever to achieve that feat in the Premier League. Having completed a period on loan at Burton Albion, where he studied under former Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Holland marksman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Jebbison was on target during United’s FA Cup success over Millwall earlier this month before impressing as a substitute when Stoke City were beaten at Bramall Lane last weekend. That result saw United, second in the Championship table, move 11 points clear of third-placed Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada travelled to last year's World Cup in Qatar but Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison represents England: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Although Heckingbottom confirmed leading scorer Iliman Ndiaye should be fit to face Hull after sustaining a minor injury against Alex Neil’s men, concerns about Oli McBurnie’s fitness mean Jebbison is expected to be handed an number of opportunities as United attempt to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion berth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With England preparing for the forthcoming FIFA under-20 World Cup in Indonesia, Jebbison said: “I hope to get selected for that. I can only make that happen through performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having agreed to cut short Reda Khadra’s loan spell with United - the Brighton and Hove Albion attacker later completed a temporary switch to Birmingham City - Heckingbottom hopes to bolster his squad by drafting in a replacement before the transfer window closes. However, he has acknowledged that any new signing must adhere to the same budget costings United negotiated with Khadra’s parent club - figures Heckingbottom has described as very “favourable”.

Daniel Jebbison hopes to feature for Sheffield United against Hull City: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know what we can do but it has to come in on budget,” Heckingbottom said. “If we can afford it, then we’ll do it. If we can’t, then we won’t. But we have clarity on what we are looking for. There’s players out there but we’ll keep working and looking.”

McBurnie, who has claimed nine goals so far this term, has not featured for United since last month’s visit to Wigan Athletic after requiring treatment for an ankle injury. But, together with Ndiaye who has netted 10, he took part in training at the Randox Health Academy earlier this week.