Sheffield United, Sunderland fans asked to help get former favourite home after brain injury

Former Blades and Sunderland star suffered brain injury in 2021 and family are desparate to get him home

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT

The family of former Sheffield United and Sunderland favourite John MacPhail are appealing to supporters of both clubs to help get their fundraising target over the line and help the former defender home after a devastating brain injury.

The fundraising drive was organised to help pay for much-needed adaptations to the north-east home of ex-Blade MacPhail, the Scottish defender who played 169 times for United and also had spells at Sunderland and Bristol City.

MacPhail, aged 67, suffered a serious brain injury when he fell down the stairs at home in December 2021 and is unlikely to ever walk again. After falling into a coma following the accident, he is receiving treatment at a neurology rehabilitation centre in Newcastle and his family hope to bring him home soon.

A fundraising target to help pay for the alterations was set up but the cost of materials has risen three-fold of late, leading to MacPhail’s daughter Rebecca launching an appeal to fans ahead of tomorrow evening’s meeting between two of her dad’s former clubs.

“Dad still lives in the North East, still in the same home they were in when he played for Sunderland and it’s not fit for purpose for him,” she said. “But it’s where he wants to be and where we want him to be.

“The works to adapt his home are under way and any support from Sunderland and Sheffield United fans on Wednesday will be so much appreciated.”

The fundraiser has raised just over £25,000 of the £30,000 target at the time of writing, with the family hoping for a further boost in the build-up to the game. They also hope the match can be a celebration of their father’s career, with a minute’s applause planned for the fifth minute of the game to reflect the squad number he wore for both clubs.

To donate to the appeal, visit https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/johnmacphail.

A statement from Sunderland this evening read: “At Wednesday’s game, it is hoped that all supporters in attendance applaud in the fifth minute of the match, with John donning the number five during much of his playing career including with the Black Cats and the Blades. John’s family will be in attendance at the game, and a big-screen message will also be present with the link to donate and support during the fifth minute.

“There are plans for collection buckets around the Stadium of Light, and we are hoping supporters can donate however much or little can be spared and as much awareness of John’s fundraiser is shared as possible.

“John’s granddaughters are set to be mascots for the game and will lead the teams onto the pitch on Wearside, with the tunnel walkout and the game also being broadcast nationally on Sky Sports.”

