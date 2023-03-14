Everton have not given up their pursuit of Ndiaye with Newcastle, West Ham also keen

Sheffield United could face a big summer decision over the future of their prized asset, with or without promotion to the Premier League, after Europe-chasing Newcastle United joined Everton and West Ham in the list of Iliman Ndiaye’s admirers.

The Senegalese star has enjoyed a superb season in the Blades’ promotion push, scoring 11 league goals and adding seven assists so far in effectively his first full campaign in senior football.

Ndiaye’s talent and form earned him a place in the Senegal squad for the World Cup in Qatar late last year, but has also attracted admiring glances from top-flight clubs mindful of his contract situation. The 23-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer as things stand and despite the player’s representatives being invited to the negotiating table to discuss fresh terms, there have been little signs of progress.

The situation has not been helped by United’s transfer embargo, which has hampered hopes of tying down players to new contracts as well as preventing Paul Heckingbottom from strengthening his squad in January. Towards the end of that window, United rejected a big-money bid, in the region of £25million plus add-ons, from Everton for Ndiaye.

But that has not deterred the Goodison Park club in their pursuit, with scouts representing Newcastle and West Ham also understood to have watched Ndiaye in action in recent weeks and months. If any of the trio consolidate that interest with a concrete bid this summer, it will present United with an interesting conundrum – whether they have achieved Premier League football or not.