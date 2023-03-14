Ex-Sheffield United man David Brooks speaks out after making post-cancer return

Former Blade returns to Bournemouth squad for first time in 529 days after cancer diagnosis

Former Sheffield United man David Brooks sent a poignant message to supporters after returning to the Bournemouth matchday squad for the first time in 529 days after his cancer diagnosis.

The ex-Blade, who joined the Cherries from Bramall Lane, was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2021 before announcing last May that he was cancer-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks last played for Bournemouth against Peterborough on 29 September 2021 and was an unused substitute as his side shocked Liverpool to win 1-0.

And the forward tweeted afterwards: “29 days I’ve had to wait for that feeling! It’s been a long wait and a very difficult period for me and my family but to be able to step back on that football pitch and feel part of the team again was special! Thanks to all the fans for the great reception.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Gary O’Neil said: “For him and his family and the journey he has been on and been through, I was absolutely delighted for him.

“We still need to be realistic with how much he can do at the moment. I was desperate to try and get him on at some point but the game didn’t really go that way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United fans joined supporters in sending messages to Brooks via social media. Mark Howsham said: “Best news of the day for us Blades.... it reminds you, that football isnt the most important thing in life... congrats on your return, hope to cheer you at the Lane again one day.”

Russell Smith added: “Footy really is only a game. Means nothing in the big scheme of things, when perspective is applied. UTB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad