Sunderland loan star ruled out of Blades clash with hamstring issue

Sunderland have been dealt a major blow ahead of their clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday evening after Amad, their Manchester United loan star, was ruled out with a hamstring issue.

The 20-year-old has been a key man for the Black Cats this season after joining on loan from Old Trafford, but missed Sunday’s trip to Norwich with the injury and will not recover in time to face the Blades, according to boss Tony Mowbray.

Alex Pritchard also missed the Norwich game but could return against United, who travel north second in the Championship table but are now feeling the pressure of Middlesbrough behind them in third.

“Amad still has an awareness and a feeling,” Mowbray said, “so I’ve told him to forget about tomorrow night.

“Pritchard was on the grass with the medical department yesterday and out training with us today so he will probably have some involvment. We’ll wait and see if he has any reactions tomorrow.

“Amad will hopefully be available for Saturday.”

