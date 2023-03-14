News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
7 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Pre-Sunderland boost for Sheffield United as Manchester United loan star ruled out by injury

Sunderland loan star ruled out of Blades clash with hamstring issue

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:17 GMT

Sunderland have been dealt a major blow ahead of their clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday evening after Amad, their Manchester United loan star, was ruled out with a hamstring issue.

The 20-year-old has been a key man for the Black Cats this season after joining on loan from Old Trafford, but missed Sunday’s trip to Norwich with the injury and will not recover in time to face the Blades, according to boss Tony Mowbray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United linked with interest in “unbelievable” £25m Bristol City man

Most Popular

Alex Pritchard also missed the Norwich game but could return against United, who travel north second in the Championship table but are now feeling the pressure of Middlesbrough behind them in third.

“Amad still has an awareness and a feeling,” Mowbray said, “so I’ve told him to forget about tomorrow night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle join Everton in eyeing United man Ndiaye ahead of key summer

“Pritchard was on the grass with the medical department yesterday and out training with us today so he will probably have some involvment. We’ll wait and see if he has any reactions tomorrow.

“Amad will hopefully be available for Saturday.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynden Gooch is also available for Sunderland against United after making his long-awaited return to action in the victory at Carrow Road.

Data experts revise Blades’ promotion chances after huge weekend results

Norwich City